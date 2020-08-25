Karnataka BJP hopes to cash in on Annamalai’s image

BJP leaders of Karnataka on Tuesday celebrated the induction of former IPS officer K Annamalai’s formal induction into the party, which they believe, can act as a bonus given his popularity.

Annamalai, who resigned last year from the IPS after serving in the state for nine years, has served in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru South. He came to be known as ‘Singham’ for his tough, no-nonsense policing. It is said that the BJP will look to gain from Annamalai’s image.

“Tamil Nadu’s youth are tired of dynasty politics. BJP has today given a self-made leader to TN. Annamalai’s entry in TN politics will give voice to all nationalist-minded Tamil youth who are very capable & talented,” Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said in a tweet.

According to Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, BJP national general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh was the one behind Annamalai’s entry into the BJP. “Few months ago, Santhosh played the pivotal role in bringing Pawan Kalyan to NDA fold (sic),” Simha tweeted. “Dear Tamil bros, welcome this guy with open heart, he will be an assent to Tamil Nadu politics.”

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, among others, welcomed Annamalai’s entry into the BJP.