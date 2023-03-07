K'taka BJP MLA Madal gets conditional anticipatory bail

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets conditional anticipatory bail

Justice K Natarajan told the MLA to surrender before the Investigation Officer within 48 hours after receipt of the anticipatory order

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS,
  • Mar 07 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 15:32 ist
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case. 

Justice K Natarajan told the MLA to surrender before the Investigating Officer (IO) of Lokayukta police within 48 hours after receipt of the anticipatory bail order. While granting interim anticipatory bail, Justice K Natarajan said that Virupakshappa shall not enter the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) premises and shall not tamper with evidence.

Also Read — ‘Missing’ posters of BJP MLA Madal, accused in bribery case, seen in Davangere

Madal Virupakshappa resigned as the chairman of the KSDL after the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against him and his son Prashanth Madal. Virupakshappa is named as accused number one while his son Prashant Madal is accused number two.

Senior counsel appearing for Virupakshappa argued that the allotment, acceptance of the tender and the issuance of the purchase order was done by a committee of which Virupakshappa is not a member. It was also contended that nowhere in the complaint and the FIR, there is specific allegation against Virupakshappa to have taken illegal gratification.  

Also Read: Who is Madal Virupakshappa, the Karnataka BJP MLA whose son was caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe?

Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe in connection with the award of a tender for supply of perfumery items to KSDL.

Subsequently, the Lokayukta police seized Rs 6 crore in cash during the searches at the house of Madal Virupakshappa.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
India News
BJP

What's Brewing

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Bannerghatta lioness with neurological condition dies

Bannerghatta lioness with neurological condition dies

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

 