Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets conditional anticipatory bail

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case.

Justice K Natarajan told the MLA to surrender before the Investigating Officer (IO) of Lokayukta police within 48 hours after receipt of the anticipatory bail order. While granting interim anticipatory bail, Justice K Natarajan said that Virupakshappa shall not enter the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) premises and shall not tamper with evidence.

Also Read — ‘Missing’ posters of BJP MLA Madal, accused in bribery case, seen in Davangere

Madal Virupakshappa resigned as the chairman of the KSDL after the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against him and his son Prashanth Madal. Virupakshappa is named as accused number one while his son Prashant Madal is accused number two.

Senior counsel appearing for Virupakshappa argued that the allotment, acceptance of the tender and the issuance of the purchase order was done by a committee of which Virupakshappa is not a member. It was also contended that nowhere in the complaint and the FIR, there is specific allegation against Virupakshappa to have taken illegal gratification.

Also Read: Who is Madal Virupakshappa, the Karnataka BJP MLA whose son was caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe?

Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe in connection with the award of a tender for supply of perfumery items to KSDL.

Subsequently, the Lokayukta police seized Rs 6 crore in cash during the searches at the house of Madal Virupakshappa.