<p>Apple on Tuesday (September 9) unveiled a new line of i<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-a19-powered-iphone-17-17-air-17-pro-series-launched-india-price-and-availability-details-3720388">Phone Air, iPhone 17, 17 Pro</a>, along with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-airpods-pro-3-key-features-india-price-and-availability-details-3720231">AirPods Pro 3</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-watch-ultra-3-watch-series-11-se-3-announced-india-price-and-availability-details-3720294">Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3 series</a> smart wearables in Cupertino.</p><p>Now, the company has announced that the new iOS 26, which was first showcased at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-wwdc-2025-highlights-apple-brings-liquid-glass-ui-with-new-ios-26-ipados-26-macos-tahoe-and-more-3578439">World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025</a> in June, will finally be rolled out early next week on September 15, a few days before the new iPhone hits stores worldwide on September 19.</p><p>The latest iOS 26 takes inspiration from Vision Pro AR device's visionOS and elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful, all-new Liquid Glass user interface.</p>.Google Search's advanced AI Mode now supports Hindi language in India.<p>It has a glass-like translucent UI, which promises to create a lively experience and make iPhone usage more enjoyable.</p><p>Also, improvements in Apple Intelligence enable the device to support real-time translation of text and audio on the go with Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone.</p>.<p>Updates to visual intelligence allow users to capture a screenshot and easily search or take action on anything they are viewing on their iPhone screen.</p><p>New screening tools for calls and messages help eliminate distractions so users can focus on the conversations that matter most.</p><p>Further, iOS 26 also introduces new features in CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games, a brand-new app that gives players a single destination for all their games.</p>. <p>Also, the on-device foundation model at the core of Apple Intelligence is available to all developers, with apps already offering new intelligent, privacy-protected experiences that can even be used when offline.</p><p><strong>List of iPhones eligible for iOS 26:</strong></p><p>iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2nd gen).</p>.Apple iOS 26: Seven key features you need to know about iPhone's new OS.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>