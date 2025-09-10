Menu
Gujarat assembly passes bill increasing daily industrial shift timings to 12 hours

The Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2025, which amends the Factories Act 1948, also allows women to work night shifts between 7 pm and 6 am with adequate safety measures.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 12:41 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 12:41 IST
