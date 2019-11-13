Karnataka Bypolls 2019: Key dates for 15 constituencies

The polling for the bye-elections in 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will now be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 9, according to a statement released by the Election Commission of India.

The 15 constituencies are - Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, VIjayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K.R. Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshml Layout, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur.

The dates for the polling process has been extended and shall take place as per these dates:

November 11, 2019 (Monday), as the restarting date of making nominations

November 18, 2019 (Monday), as the last date for making nominations

November 19, 2019 (Tuesday), as the date for the scrutiny of nominations

November 21, 2019 (Thursday), as the last date for withdrawal of nominations

December 05, 2019 (Thursday), as the date on which polls shall, if necessary, be taken

December 11, 2019 (Wednesday), as the date before which the elections shall be completed

The election polling shall take place on the specified date between the fixed hours of 7 am to 6 pm.

As for the nominations filed between September 23-28, shall also be taken up for scrutiny on 19 November, along with the ones file between November 11-18.