Karnataka Bypolls: BJP releases first list of 13 MLAs

The BJP on Thursday released the first list of names of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka bypolls scheduled on December 5, with all the names on the list being that of rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) camp.

The candidate list includes the names of B C Patil, Mahesh Kumatalli, Srimanthagouda Patil, Ramesh Jarakiholi, Shivaram Hebbar, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, Bhairathi Basavaraj, S T Somashekar, K Gopaliah, M T B Nagaraj, K C Narayanagowda, H Vishwanath

The MLAs were disqualified earlier this year during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government by the then-Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. On Wednesday, they were given relief by the Supreme Court to contest bypolls. The apex court also upheld their disqualification.

Karnataka will go to bypolls on December 5 for the seats that were vacated when the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were disqualified. Their disqualification caused the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy administraion and paved the way for B S Yediyurappa's return to the CM's seat.