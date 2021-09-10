Identify beneficiaries for homes: Bommai to officials

Karnataka CM directs officials to identify beneficiaries for 4 lakh homes

The Chief Minister has told the officials to initiate the process of selecting socially and economically backward beneficiaries

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Sep 10 2021
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 20:19 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed officials to start the process of selecting eligible beneficiaries for four lakh homes under various housing schemes.

"If the target of four lakh new houses is not approved by the central government, or less houses are approved, the remaining houses will be constructed under the state government's housing scheme," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

The Chief Minister has told the officials to initiate the process of selecting socially and economically backward beneficiaries in the city and rural areas across the state for four lakh homes under the housing scheme.

