Karnataka CM directs officials to identify beneficiaries for 4 lakh homes

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed officials to start the process of selecting eligible beneficiaries for four lakh homes under various housing schemes.
"If the target of four lakh new houses is not approved by the central government, or less houses are approved, the remaining houses will be constructed under the state government's housing scheme," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.
The Chief Minister has told the officials to initiate the process of selecting socially and economically backward beneficiaries in the city and rural areas across the state for four lakh homes under the housing scheme.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11
Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds
India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs
Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage
Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?
Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear
Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade
DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday
Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record
US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over