Karnataka CM may seek funds from Centre for rain damages after assessing report

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that after receiving the survey report on the damages due to rains and floods, a decision will be taken on seeking funds for Centre for relief works.

Speaking to media persons at Mysuru Airport, in Mandakalli, CM said, "all ministers are visiting the rain and flood affected areas and facilitating relief works."

“I am also visiting Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts today. I will inspect the affected areas and issue directions to the officials concerned. We are always with the people,” he said.

Bommai said that the damage to roads and landslides this year are more compared to rains in previous years, across Karnataka. "Habitations by riversides have been badly affected. A few people have lost their lives and their livestock. The survey is under progress," he said.

“There is no shortage of funds for rain and flood relief. There is Rs 739 crore in the National Disaster Management Fund. People have been shifted in some places, including 63 villages in Uttara Kannada district. We are looking at permanent solutions. Expert advice is sought to relocate houses on the banks of the rivers,” he said.

Reacting to a query on changing heads of boards and corporations, Bommai said, a decision was taken six months ago, that those who have completed one-and-a-half years in office should make way for new chairpersons.

“Steps will be taken in this regard shortly. Others in the party should also get a chance,” he said.

In response to a question on the playground in Chamarajapet in Bengaluru, where a bandh is observed on Tuesday, the CM said, the issue will be solved by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Ministers V Sunil Kumar, S T Somashekar, MP Prathap Simha, MLAs S A Ramadass, L Nagendra and B Harshavardhan, and MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev were present.