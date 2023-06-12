Karnataka CM orders third-party inspection of Jal Jeevan Mission works

The Siddaramaiah administration on Monday ordered a third-party inspection of works under the Union government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the wake of complaints over quality.

This was decided at a meeting Siddaramaiah chaired to review the drinking water situation and JJM.

It was Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge who pitched for a third-party inspection of JJM works, which Siddaramaiah approved.

Priyank said several MLAs have complained about poor quality of pipelines and lack of sustainable water source for water supply.

Also Read | Contaminated water deaths in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah orders inquiry

Since 2019, Karnataka has provided as many as 69.33 lakh tap water connections against a target of covering 1.01 crore households (68% coverage) at a total cost of Rs 10,380.78 crore. This year, Rs 25,000 crore has been earmarked for the JJM.

Deficit rainfall

The chief minister held a video conference with officials from eight districts - Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

“Monsoon started in the state on June 10. From June 1 to 11, the state received less than the usual rainfall. There is a shortage of 67%. The Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall will be normal the coming days. But due to lack of rain in the last few days, the government has taken notice of severe drinking water problem in some districts,” the CMO said.

Siddaramaiah was told that 322 villages in 15 districts depend on tankers for water supply, while private borewells are being rented in 148 villages.

The chief minister directed officials to deal with the issue of drinking water carefully. “Action should be taken to provide water within 24 hours of the problem,” he said.

“It is your responsibility to provide clean drinking water to all people. Grants will be provided if required. Don’t shift the responsibility by giving excuses. It will be good if it rains and the drinking water problem is solved. Otherwise, authorities should be alert,” he said.

Inquiry

Siddaramaiah said he has ordered an inquiry into the death of two people in Koppal and one in Raichur due to water contamination.

Siddaramaiah said Zilla Panchayat chief executive officers will be suspended if such incidents recur. Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma was asked to probe cases of water contamination.

“Local investigation is underway. A team from Bengaluru should be sent. Action against the erring officials must be taken based on both reports,” the chief minister said.