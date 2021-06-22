Karnataka colleges may start vaccine drive in July first week

Students pursuing higher education courses in the state may start getting vaccines from the first week of July.

Following a report submitted by the expert committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty recommending reopening of campuses for higher education courses, the Higher Education department has decided to provide vaccinations to all students, teachers and non-teaching staff at institutions across the state.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana said, "We have decided to conduct vaccination drives for students and staff at the institution level, probably in the first week of July."

As per data available from the department, the total number will come to around 20 lakh, including students and staff.

"The drive will begin after confirming the availability of vaccine stock," said a senior official from the department.

It is thinking of reopening offline classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students a week after giving them the first dose of the vaccines.

"The committee has also recommended the same and offline classes will open with all safety measures in place and by following Covid-appropriate behaviour," the official said.

Soon after the committee report was submitted to the chief minister on Tuesday, several higher education institutions and schools started preparations to resume offline classes.

A majority of the institutions are conducting vaccination drives for their students, staff and parents.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, "We want the government to ensure teachers, staff and parents are vaccinated on priority, to help resume physical classes."

B N Yogananda, member of the Karnataka Private Schools Parents' Association Coordination Committee, said, "We urge the government to deliberate on the issue before reopening schools. It is not advisable to reopen physical classes without proper discussions and consultation."