Karnataka Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 22:00 ist
Karnataka Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at hospital.

"On slightly developing symptoms, I had undergone a test and the result has come positive. There is no reason to worry. As per Covid protocol I'm admitted in the hospital and undergoing treatment," Khandre tweeted.

The former Minister also requested all those who had come into contact with him during the last few days to get tested and take precautions. Khandre had been actively participating in the campaign for April 17 bypolls in Karnataka, especially in the Basavakalyan assembly segment, party sources said. 

