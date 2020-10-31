Karnataka: Covid-19 recoveries exceed new cases for 17th consecutive day

Karnataka reported 3,014 new cases and 28 Covid deaths on Saturday, taking the active case count to 55,017 and the death toll to 11,168.

“With 7,468 recoveries and 3,104 new cases, Karnataka witnessed more recoveries than new cases for the 17th consecutive day,” tweeted Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The total recoveries now stand at 7,57,208. The total number of positive cases is 8,23,412. Those admitted in the ICU are 956, including 461 in Bengaluru Urban. The positivity rate for the day was 2.96% and the case fatality is was 0.92%. Out of the 1,01,556 samples tested, 20,428 were rapid antigen tests.

Bengaluru accounted for 1,621 cases, Hassan 173, Mysuru 161, and Vijayapura 122. All other districts reported cases in single and double digits. Seventeen of Saturday’s deaths were from Bengaluru Urban, where the death toll now stands at 3,865 and active cases 34,459.