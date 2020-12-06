Karnataka farmers to launch indefinite stir on Dec 7

Karnataka farmers to launch indefinite stir on December 7

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said that the farmers would lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on December 9

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 06 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 03:17 ist
Members of various farmers' organizations serve 'langar' to fellow farmers during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI photo.

The united front of farmer, labour, Dalit and progressive organisations will launch an indefinite stir in Bengaluru on Monday, in solidarity with the demonstrations being held in Delhi against the controversial farm laws. They also extended support to the Bharat Bandh call on December 8 to protest the laws.

“The organisations will launch a massive protest in front of Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle on Monday. All units of the organisations, functioning in different parts of the state, will extend support to the December 8 bandh call,” Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the Karnataka farmer organisations’ union, said.

Urging people from all spheres of life to back the protests and the bandh call, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of conspiring to destroy the agriculture sector. Rather than fulfilling the assurance of implementing the Swaminathan Committee report made ahead of 2019 polls, the central government has made laws to decimate farmers, he alleged.

Follow live updates on the farmers' protest here

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said that the farmers would lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on December 9 to protest the farm laws and ordinances issued by state governments.

The farmers’ stir in Karnataka will coincide with the Legislature session of the state government for the second time this year. Back in September, farmers had staged a week long protest in Bengaluru and held an alternative ‘people’s session’ during the monsoon session of the government.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Centre was ready to address all the issues raised by the farmers.

“We have said it in Parliament and we are saying to the farmers during the negotiation meetings that all their demands will be met. There is no need for the farmers to stage a protest,” Joshi said and urged the farmers to withdraw their ‘Bharat Bandh’ call.

However, when asked about the specific demand of farmers regarding repealing of the three Acts, Joshi said the issue would be discussed again by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in December 9 meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farmers protests
Farmers Protest
Farm Bills
Karnataka
Vidhana Soudha

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

 