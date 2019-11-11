Karnataka food production may fall 25-30%: Report

If last year's droughts weren't bad enough for Karnataka's farmers, the state is set to see another bout of downturn in 2019 as heavy rain and floods threaten at 25-30 per cent drop in food production.

A report by the Times of India is stating that the state is seeing a potential downturn in food production as the Kharif season saw tremendous losses due to the widespread flood in many parts of the state, with agriculture officials saying that the losses must be recouped in the Rabi season or the state will see 25-30 per cent drop in production of food grains and pulses.

According to the report, the state had set a target of 110 lakh tonnes for 2019, but may realise only 80-85 lakh tonnes, as 7.5 lakh hectares of standing Kharif crop was destroyed against a plantation of 75 lakh hectares.

According to the report, the agriculture department has so far seen only 12 lakh hectares of Rabi crop plantation, against a target of 33 lakh hectares. An official blamed torrential rains for the lack of sowing activity, saying that 70 per cent of sowing should've been completed by the first week of November in a normal year.