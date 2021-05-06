Karnataka got Bahrain O2, meant for Maharashtra, to tide over crisis

Karnataka gets O2 from Bahrain, meant for Maharashtra

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • May 06 2021, 00:17 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 01:20 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said five empty tankers sent to Bhubaneswar to bring an additional 74 tonnes of oxygen will arrive on May 7 and 8. Credit: AFP Photo

The 40 MT of oxygen consignment received at the Mangalore port on Wednesday was initially planned by the Union government to be sent to Maharashtra. 

However, following a request by the Karnataka unit of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for oxygen in view of the crisis in the state, the Centre sent the consignment to Mangaluru. 

INS Talwar brought the tankers from Bahrain after a 12-day journey. 

In a release, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said five empty tankers sent to Bhubaneswar to bring an additional 74 tonnes of oxygen will arrive on May 7 and 8.

“The central government has quickly responded to the demand and sent the consignment to Karnataka. Apart from this, Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal has assured us of sending two more containers through Indian Oil Company Limited,” he said.

Dr V L S Kumar, vice chairman of IRCS Karnataka, said the timely exemptions and clearances given by the union government helped the process. “We are getting positive response for our SoS calls. More aid will arrive soon,” he said.

