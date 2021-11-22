Karnataka government constitutes panel for framing R&D policy

The state government has constituted a 10-member task force headed by KLE Technological University Vice-Chancellor Ashok Shettar to design new research and development policy for Karnataka.

The following are the members of the committee: IISc Dean (Electrical, Electronics & Computer Science) Rajesh Sundaresan; IIM Bangalore Associate Professor Srivardhini K Jha; JNCASR Professor S M Shivaprasad; CFTRI Principal Scientist (plant cell biotechnology) Nandini Prasad Shetty; IISc visiting scientist (centre for nanoscience & engineering) Madhusudan V Atre; Samsung R&D Institute Vice President Balaji Srinivas Holur; KTwo Technology Solutions CEO Anant R Koppar and ISEC Professor Meenakshi Rajeev. The managing director of the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society will be the committee's member-secretary, the government said in an order.

Besides formulating an R&D policy, the task force "shall also focus on setting up centres of R&D/innovation in places other than Bengaluru such as Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru and other areas of the state", the order said.

