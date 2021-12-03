Karnataka imposes new Covid curbs amid Omicron scare

Karnataka government imposes new Covid curbs amid Omicron scare

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 03 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 16:15 ist
Credit: Twitter/@nkaggere

Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.

The government said that only 500 people will be allowed in marriage functions until further orders. 

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts following the detection of two cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Karnataka. 

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that citizens would be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine. He said that the government has not taken any decision on regulating New Year celebrations yet. The government will take a suitable decision after taking stock of the unfolding developments, he added.

More to follow...

