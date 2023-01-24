K'taka announces compensation for tur crop farmers

Karnataka govt announces compensation to farmers affected by tur crop loss due to pest attack

The total compensation to be distributed to tur farmers will be around Rs 223 crore, the statement said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 22:46 ist
Representative image. credit: PTI File Photo

 The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced compensation to the tune of about Rs 223 crore, to farmers affected by loss of tur crop, due to pest attack in parts of the state. Considering the damage to tur crop in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgiri districts as a "special case", the government has announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare, but limiting it to the maximum of two hectares as per NDRF/SDRF guidelines, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The total compensation to be distributed to tur farmers will be around Rs 223 crore, it said. This decision was taken in a meeting of senior officials from various departments chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Noting that due to unprecedented rains followed by dry/ moist weather conditions post November in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgiri districts, the tur crop has been attacked by pests, causing loss to farmers, the statement said, according to statistics, the extent of damage is 1.98 lakh hectares in Kalaburagi district, 0.145 lakh hectares in Bidar, and 0.1028 lakh hectares in Yadgir district. All together tur crop in about 2.2278 lakh hectares has been damaged, it added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
farmers
crop compensation

What's Brewing

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

 