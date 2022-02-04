Karnataka govt firm on uniform dress code, directs colleges to maintain status quo

The state government on Friday reiterated that all students must adhere to the uniform dress code as per the Karnataka Education Act and that it will allow students to wear hijab or a saffron robe.

During the meeting with Education Minister B C Nagesh and the officials of the department on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the schools and colleges to maintain the status quo until a final order by the Karnataka High Court.

Bommai discussed the issue with the department of pre-university education and Law department at length. The chief minister also directed the Law department officials to convey the state government's stand to the High Court which is hearing a petition pertaining to the issue.

Speaking to media persons, after the meeting, Education Minister B C Nagesh said, "The CM has advised us to take an opinion from the Advocate General and accordingly submit our stand to the court." Recalling that there had been similar judgments in the past, Nagesh said, "The Bombay High Court and the Kerala High Court had also delivered judgments relating to similar issues. In one of the judgments by the Kerala High Court, the court has clearly ruled against wearing headscarves on school premises."

The officials also discussed the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and the rules that were made pertaining to uniform dress code on campuses in 2013 and 2018. "Even in the Act there is provision only to wear and follow the uniform decided by that particular school or college and the right to decide about the uniform has been given to School Development and Management Committees. Now, until the court pronounces judgment the colleges have to maintain the status quo," explained the minister.

The department had already issued a circular asking colleges to maintain the status quo. "Despite the communication, some students are creating unnecessary problems. We will be issuing another circular insisting that all must maintain the status quo in the matter," Nagesh said.

In the meantime, Karnataka State Wakf Board Chairperson Moulana N K Muhammad Shafi Sa-adi also appealed to the students and community members to maintain the status quo until the High Court of Karnataka delivers its judgement and follow the circular issued by the education department.

"Students of our community have been wearing hijabs and attending schools in many places. In such places, the practice shall be continued. But in some places objections have been raised when students began wearing hijab recently and the government has ordered status quo in such places," he told media persons.

