Karnataka govt issues guidelines for Dasara procession, events

The Karnataka government in its guidelines for celebrating the Dasara festival at Mysuru limited the number of participants at prominent Dasara events - such as the cultural programmes in front of Mysuru Palace and the famous Dasara procession - to 500.

An order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar also banned all events organised without maintaining social distancing. The measures were to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, said the order.

For the inauguration of Dasara by dignitaries such as S M Krishna and CM Basavaraj Bommai at Chamundi Hill on October 7, only 100 people will be allowed with all Covid regulations. Audience numbers for the cultural programmes in front of Mysuru Palace between October 7 to 15 is limited to 500.

Similarly, the number of people allowed at the galleries for the historic Jamboo Savari and Torch Light Parade on October 15 is also 500. For the remaining Dasara events, the number of people at a venue should not exceed 400, according to the order.

"All the officers/staff/artists/security personnel and media persons should get an RT-PCR test done after October 4 and get a negative certificate. They should also be immunised with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Organisers should compulsorily give priority to artists from Mysuru or other parts of the states, the order said.

It also directed action against those not wearing masks. Any violation of guidelines will attract penal action under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the order said.

