Karnataka govt offers free power up to 75 units for rural SC/ST families

The Karnataka government on Friday issued an order providing free electricity supply up to 75 units every month to all rural SC/ST households that are below the poverty line, a move that will cost the exchequer Rs 979 crore annually.

This will come into effect from May 1, the Energy Department said in its order.

At present, SC/ST families belonging to the BPL category get free electricity up to 40 units a month under the Bhagya Jyoti or Kuteera Jyoti scheme that is operational since 2017.

There are 1.46 crore households that consume less than 75 units of power every month. Of them, there are 39.26 lakh SC/ST families that come under the Bhagya Jyoti or Kuteera Jyoti scheme and consume 1,35,692 million units annually.

The new measure will cost Rs 694.15 crore for SC consumers and Rs 285.42 crore for ST consumers.

The Energy Department's order refers to the announcement made twice by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on hiking the quantum of free power supply to SC/ST families from 40 units to 75 units. Bommai said this first on April 5 on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram and then on April 14, which was Dr BR Ambedkar's birthday.

According to the order, metres will be mandatory for every beneficiary household. Also, beneficiaries should submit their BPL and Aadhaar cards.

"Eligible consumers have to pay the monthly bill promptly following which the government will reimburse the money in the form of subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," the order states.

This adds to a long list of moves that the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government has made to woo the SC/STs.

Internal quota: CM seeks an amicable solution

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called upon groups from various Scheduled Caste (SC) communities to bring about an amicable solution to demands of internal reservation.

Speaking at the 4th World Madiga Day event held in the city, Bommai said that forums such as the Intellectual Forum for Madigas should decide on the way forward regarding the internal reservation for the community. "There is nothing wrong in seeking justice for you. But, it shouldn't lead to injustice for someone else. Only then can it (the internal reservation) be permanent," he said.

He also sought guidance from leaders of the community on tackling the challenges of providing internal reservations to various communities. Bommai said that the government was working to fulfil the aspirations of the community.