K'taka to start physical classes for 1-5 after Dasara

Karnataka govt to resume physical classes for 1-5 after Dasara

The government will also start providing midday meals at schools after Dasara vacations

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2021, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 03:58 ist
Midday meals are set to resume at schools after Dasara vacation. Credit: DH File Photo

Putting an end to confusion on reopening of schools for grades 1 to 5, the state government on Monday said that offline classes would resume from October 21, post-Dasara vacation, across Karnataka.

The government will also start providing midday meals at schools after Dasara vacations. 

Speaking to reporters after announcing the SSLC supplementary examination results, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “The physical classes for grade 1 to 5 and the mid-day meal will resume October 21. The department has made all necessary arrangements to restart both the programmes,” said
Nagesh.

The education minister also revealed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also consented to resume classes for primary grades. “We are also in talks with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee and experts in this regard,” he
added.

