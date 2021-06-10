Karnataka govt transfers 12 IPS officers

Ravi D Channannavar, who was serving as SP, Bengaluru Rural district, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as SP, CID

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jun 10 2021, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 02:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

The government on Wednesday transferred 12 IPS officers. 

Ravi D Channannavar, who was serving as SP, Bengaluru Rural district, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as SP, criminal investigation department (CID), Bengaluru.

R Chethan, SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi district, is transferred as SP of Mysuru district. Karthik Reddy, SP of Kolar district, is transferred with immediate effect and posted as SP, wireless, Bengaluru.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, CID, Bengaluru is transferred as SP, Tumakuru district. 

Hanumantharaya, SP, Davangere district, is posted as SP, Haveri district. Dr A N Prakash Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police, law and order, Mysuru city is transferred as SP, ISD (internal security division), Bengaluru.

K G Devaraju, SP, Haveri district is posted as SP, CID, Bengaluru.

C B Ryshyanth, SP of Mysuru district, is posted as SP, Davangere district. 

Dekka Kishore Babu, DCP, law and order, Kalaburagi city is posted as SP, Kolar district. Dr Kona Vamsi Krishna, SP, Tumakuru district, is transferred and posted as SP, Bengaluru district. 

Pradeep Gunti, SP of ISD, Bengaluru, is posted as DCP, law and order, Mysuru city. Adduru Srinivasulu, SP, wireless, Bengaluru is posted as DCP, law and order,
Kalaburagi city.

