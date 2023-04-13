Karnataka govt's decision on scrapping 4% Muslim quota prima facie based on 'absolutely fallacious assumption': SC

K'taka scrapping 4% Muslim quota prima facie flawed: SC

The top court deferred the hearing till April 18

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2023, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 17:38 ist
Credit: Getty images

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Karnataka government's decision to raise 2 per cent quotas for Vokkaliga, Lingayat each, scrapping 4 per cent OBC quota for Muslims, prima facie "shaky and flawed".

The apex court further said that the state government's decision on scrapping 4 per cent Muslim quota prima facie based on "absolutely fallacious assumption".

The top court deferred the hearing till April 18 on Muslim quota after Karnataka govt assured that no admission, appointments will be made till then.

More to follow...

