Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of Covid-19 samples in country, says K Sudhakar

Karnataka has tested the third highest number of Covid-19 samples in the country,and has crossed the mark of over 4 Crore tests in the battle against the pandemic.
"Karnataka crossed 4 Crore Covid-19 tests marking yet another milestone in the battle against pandemic," Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.
He said, "More than 80 per cent of the tests conducted in the state are RT-PCR tests and Karnataka has tested the third highest number of samples in the entire country."
According to the data shared by the Minister, there are 3,338 swab collection centres in the state, 252 Covid-19 testing labs and 81.45 per cent tests are RT-PCR tests.
According to the state health department's Covid-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone.
Out of over four crore tests till last evening 3,26,68,585 are RT-PCR tests and 74,36,330 are rapid-antigen detection tests.
