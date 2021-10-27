Karnataka Higher Education dept signs MoU with Infosys

The Karnataka Department of Collegiate and Technical Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infosys under the ‘Help Educate’ programme to provide training for students and faculties of the state government colleges.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan signed the MoU here on Wednesday. He said it would benefit around 5 lakh students and faculties every year by facilitating blended learning.

“The MoU includes three components of providing access to Infosys Springboard (a CSR arm of the company) which has 4,900 plus courses and 1.6 lakh learning resources, providing faculty development programme and supporting the government in setting up digital infrastructure by donating 15,000 debonded computers,” said the minister.

As explained by the minister, Infosys Springboard is a digital platform developed at a cost of Rs 35 crore, aimed at multiple digital skills with life skills.

The Rotary has extended support to transport and install computers at the designated colleges and will also provide operating system and the required software for the computers.

