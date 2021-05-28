Karnataka II PUC exams may go online

The Department of Pre-University Education is exploring the possibility of holding II PUC exams through online mode amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Officials are working on the feasibility of conducting tests online after several stakeholders flooded the department with suggestions for the same.

The department also received suggestions for slashing the duration of exams to 90 minutes, conducting exams only for major subjects and sticking to multiple-choice questions (MCQs). However, department sources said they are by and large considering holding exams via online mode.

"Infrastructure is the major challenge to hold online examinations. But we can collaborate with engineering colleges and PU colleges that have ready infrastructure," said an official.

The department had successfully delivered online question papers during 2019 supplementary exams. "We have realised that it is not a big task," the official said.

In the meantime, teachers and students are also ready for online exams.

Dr Supreeth B R, Secretary and principal of Oxford Independent PU college, Bengaluru, said, "Online mode of examination is 100% possible; only that the department has to keep separate portals ready for each subject." He added that there is a software to "check malpractice".

Prof Ninge Gowda, president of Karnataka State Pre University College Teachers Association, said, "When we have managed classes online, examinations are no big deal."

The way ahead

* Collaborate with colleges that have infrastructure to accommodate students

* Utilise services of faculties at degree and engg colleges to monitor students taking online exams from homes

* Create dedicated portal for each subject

* Provide only MCQs which will be easier during online mode

* Co-ordinate with network providers and electricity dept for uninterrupted supply

* Reduce exam duration to 90 minutes