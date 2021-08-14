Karnataka logs 1,632 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday logged 1,632 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities to 29,28,033 and 36,958, the health department said. There were 22,695 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,612 patients took the total recoveries to 28,68,351.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.04 per cent and case fatality rate 1.53 per cent, the department said.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the major Covid-19 hotspot. The district reported a maximum of 411 infections and seven fatalities, which was highest among all the districts.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 377 fresh infections and one death. The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,32,597 infections and 15,934 deaths.

There were 8,200 active cases.

Other districts too reported new Covid-19 cases including 169 in Udupi, 112 in Mysuru, 97 in Hassan, 60 in Shivamogga and 53 in Chikkamagaluru.

According to the department bulletin, there were fatalities in 12 districts including Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kolar and Mandya. Yadgir, Gadag and Bidar districts recorded zero infections and zero fatalities.

There were zero fatalities in 19 districts.

The department said the state conducted 1,55,989 Covid tests on Saturday including 1,24,995 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 4.07 crore tests have been done cumulatively, it added.

There were 2,66,674 inoculations done today taking the total vaccinations to 3.44 crore.