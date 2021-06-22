Karnataka logs 3,709 new Covid-19 cases, 199 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,709 new cases of Covid-19 and 139 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,15,029 and toll to 34,164.

The day also saw 8,111 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,62,250, the health department said.

Total number of active cases is at 1,18,592.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.74 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban logged 803 new cases, 1,745 discharges and 26 deaths. Dakshina Kannada reported 15 deaths, Mysuru (11), Davangere and Kolar (9), Mandya (8), followed by others.

According to a health department bulletin, the top contributors to the fresh case tally today include Mysuru with 486 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 374 and Hassan 309.

The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban is now 12,07,096, followed by Mysuru 1,63,115 and Tumakuru 1,14,011.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,22,252, followed by Mysuru 1,54,947 and Tumakuru 1,09,811.

Cumulatively a total of 3,30,18,369 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,29,099 were tested on Tuesday alone.