Karnataka orders special surveillance measures on arrivals from Mumbai

The state government on Monday issued a fresh circular putting in place special surveillance measures for arrivals from neighbouring Maharashtra, particularly from Mumbai.

The new circular, issued as an addendum to an earlier circular dated 31 July 2021, is applicable to all the short-term travellers (two days or less) from Maharashtra including Mumbai city to Karnataka by any mode of transport – Road, Rail or Airways, according to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The circular said, "Even though Karnataka and Maharashtra have showed vast improvement in Covid-19 situation, the daily case load and test positivity rate are slightly higher in Maharashtra compared to Karnataka." If the travellers are complied with the norms listed out by the state government, such travellers will be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative report for short duration of visit.

However, such returnees must be asymptomatic, give in a self-declaration on asymptomatic condition while boarding, mandatorily undergo thermal scanning on arrival, carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate for both the doses, compulsorily wear a mask and adhere to Covid rules in Karnataka and produce a valid return ticket to Maharashtra.

Check out latest DH videos here