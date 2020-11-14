Karnataka reports 2,154 fresh Covid-19 infections, 2,198 recoveries

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,154 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 8,60,082 and 11,508 respectively, the health department said.

The total infections comprise 8,20,590 discharges cumulatively including 2,198 today and 27,965 total active cases including 773 in the ICU, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,195 fresh cases and nine deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,56,440 infections, 3,997 deaths, 3,34,258 discharges, including 771 today, and 18,184 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, 137 cases were reported in Mysuru, 103 in Hassan, 61 in Tuamkuru, 60 in Bengaluru Rural and 51 in Belagavi.

Fresh Covid-19 cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

According to the health department, two deaths each due to COVID were reported in Tumakuru and Ballari and one each in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Hassan and Mandya.

There were as many as 1.16 lakh tests done on Saturday including 89,226 using the RT-PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 93.92 lakh, the department added.