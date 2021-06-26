Karnataka reports 4,272 fresh Covid-19 cases, 115 deaths  

Karnataka reports 4,272 new Covid-19 cases, 115 deaths

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 955 cases, as the city saw 1,174 discharges and 16 deaths

  • Jun 26 2021, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 20:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka on Saturday reported 4,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,31,026 and the toll to 34,654. The day also saw 6,126 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,91,123.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 955 cases, as the city saw 1,174 discharges and 16 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,05,226. While the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.69 per cent. Mysuru accounted for 22 deaths, Dakshina Kannada (14), Belagavi (10), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 955, Mysuru 647, Hassan 320, Chikkamagaluru 200, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,10,642, followed by Mysuru 1,65,032 and Tumakuru 1,14,504. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,29,074, followed by Mysuru 1,58,052 and Tumakuru 1,11,475.

Cumulatively a total of 3,36,73,392 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,65,010 were done on Saturday alone.

