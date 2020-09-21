Karnataka reports 7,339 Covid-19 cases; 9,925 patients recover

Karnataka on Monday reported 7,339 new cases of Covid-19 and 122 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 5,26,876 and the death toll to 8,145, the health department said.

The day also saw the number of recoveries outnumbering new infections, with 9,925 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Of the fresh cases reported on Monday, 2,886 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 21 evening, cumulatively 5,26,876 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,145 deaths and 4,23,377 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said of 95,335 active cases, 94,526 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 809 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 32 out of total 122 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysru (15), Ballari (9), Dakshina Kannada (8), Dharwad and Shivamogga (7), Chamarajanagara, Gadag, Hassan and Udupi (4); Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Haveri and Tumakuru (3), Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Raichur and Vijayapura (2), and Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi and Koppal (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,886, Mysuru 524, Shivamogga 348, Chitradurga 326, Tumakuru 300, Hassan 268, Dakshina Kannada 233, Udupi 231, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,97,646 infections, followed by Mysuru 30,308 and Ballari 29,279.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,53,884 discharges, followed by Mysuru 25,115 and Ballari 24,661.

A total of 42,82,735 samples were tested so far, out of which 42,691 were tested on Monday alone.

Among the samples tested today, 11,154 were rapid antigen tests.