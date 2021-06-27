K'taka sees 1st rare Covid complication case in child

Karnataka reports first case of rare Covid-19 complication affecting brain in 13-year-old

The child had been infected with Covid-19 and had recovered but later developed ANEC

PTI
PTI, Davangere,
  • Jun 27 2021, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 21:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a first in Karnataka, a rare Covid-19 complication affecting the brain has been detected in a 13-year-old child, the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre here said on Sunday. Called acute necrotising encephalopathy of childhood (ANEC), the complication was found in the child belonging to Hoovinahadagali.

The child had been infected with Covid-19 and had recovered but later developed ANEC, Dr N K Kalappanavar, the director of the institute, told PTI.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Till now, we have been thinking that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was the only post- Covid complication. Hereafter, we have to watch out for ANEC," he said. According to him, this is the first instance of ANEC as post-Covid complication has come to his notice in the State.

The 13-year-old had very high antigen, which indicates that the child had infections.

The director of the hospital said the child is recovering now. He said ANEC could prove fatal if not detected and treated in time.

He added that the treatment is expensive as one injection costs between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
child

Related videos

What's Brewing

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 