Karnataka: SBI rejects Kannada cheque, fined Rs 85K

The Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum has slapped a fine of Rs 85,177 on State Bank of India’s Haliyal branch in Uttara Kannada district for rejecting a cheque written in Kannada.

Taking a serious note of a complaint by Vadirajacharya Inamdar, a lecturer in English in Government PU College at Rajnagar in Hubballi, the forum said that though there was sufficient bank balance, the bank rejected the cheque for Rs 6,000 only because it was written in Kannada.

Forum president Ishappa Bhute, members V A Bolishetti and P C Hiremath, in their order on September 7 said the bank should pay Rs 85,177 as compensation and fine.

The judgement assumes importance as it upholds the use of regional languages under the tri-lingual policy in banks.

Kannada Development Authority chairman T S Nagabharana said the judgement can set a precedent. “PSUs and Central offices don’t honour regional languages,” he said.

Vadirajacharya told DH, “Though I teach English, Kannada is the administrative language and as Kannadigas, it is our duty to use Kannada."

DC Gurudatt Hegde raised the issue of banks posting staff with no Kannada knowledge in rural areas.