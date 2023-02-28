Karnataka seeks Rs 197 crore to research areanut crop disease

The Karnataka government has requested the Centre to sanction Rs 197 crore to conduct research and control the yellow leaf disease in the arecanut crop in the state.

An expert committee, set up by the Union Ministry of Agriculture which visited disease-hit areas in the state recently, has said in-depth research is required to control the disease.

Last year, a delegation, comprising BJP leaders from the Malnad region led by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and requested him to depute a team of scientists to study the disease and suggest remedial measures.

Also Read | Frost, heat-wave hit India's rapeseed crop, dent yields

For the last few days, leaf spot disease is spreading like wildfire and has affected close to crops grown in 20,000 hectares in the state. Since the disease spreads in wind, there is all likelihood that the disease may spread to more areas in a short period in the coming days and the very existence of areca crops is under threat. Farmers, who are unable to bear the loss, are taking extreme steps by committing suicide, the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to the minister.

“Arecanut is grown in around 12 lakh hectares across the country with a production of around 12 lakh tonnes valued around Rs 54,000 crore. Karnataka contributes around 9.5 lakh tonnes valued at around Rs 43,000 crore. It provides livelihood to around 50 lakh people in the state,” the memorandum said.