Karnataka sees fall in new Covid-19 cases after three weeks; state tally crosses 1.82 lakh

Karnataka on Monday logged 4,267 new cases of Covid-19 and 114 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,82,354 and the toll to 3,312, the health department said.

This is the first dip in cases the state has seen in three weeks. The lower numbers brought down the active cases below the 80,000 mark as 5,218 more recovered across the state

The day also saw 5,218 patients being discharged after recovery. Of the fresh cases, as many as 1,243 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

On August 9, the state reported 5,985 fresh Covid-19. The state sees record-high spike on August 7 with over 6,800 cases and earlier on August 4 with more than 6,200 cases in 24 hours.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from Covid-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital, the state government said.

As of Monday evening, cumulatively 1,82,354 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,312 deaths and 99,126 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 79,908 active cases, 79,227 are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 681 are in the intensive care units. Among the fresh deaths, Thirtysix were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Davangere (11), Dakshina Kannada (8) and Ballari (7).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Besides the state capital, Mysuru 374 cases, Ballari 253, Davangere 225, Kalaburagi 196, Raichur 165, Dharwad 157, Bagalkote 147, Dakshina Kannada 146 and Vijayapura 139 were among the districts with higher cases.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 75,428 infections, followed by Ballari 10,624 and Mysuru 7,685.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 41,166 discharges, followed by Ballari 5,447 and Kalaburagi 4,837. A total of 17,29,067 samples were tested so far, out of which 22,620, the lowest in recent days, were tested on Monday. Among the samples tested today 8,193 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs)