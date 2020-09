With the prices of RTPCR reagents coming down, the task force committee has slashed the prices of RTPCR tests.

The government in an order dated September 24, slashed the price of Covid-19 samples sent by the government to private labs from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,200. Samples of patients who directly approach private laboratories can be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,600. Earlier it was Rs 2,500. The cost is inclusive of PPE kits, screening and confirmatory tests.