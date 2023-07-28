Karnataka to shut three 'redundant' state-run companies

Karnataka to shut three 'redundant' state-run companies

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Friday.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 05:13 ist
N Chaluvarayaswamy. Credit: Special Arrangement

The state government has decided to close three public sector enterprises, including the Karnataka Agro Industries Corporation (KAIC), which will lead to small savings by cutting administrative expenditure while freeing up crores of equity parked in them.

Along with the KAIC, the government will shut down the Karnataka Antharaganga Micro Irrigation Corporation.

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Friday.

The government will also merge the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board (KSMB) with the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC).

Chaluvarayaswamy said he decided to close the KAIC and the Antharaganga Corporation because they were redundant. 

Also Read | Lok Sabha nod to bill to repeal 76 redundant, obsolete laws

"In the case of KAIC, the proposal to close it down was first made by the finance department way back in 2003. It has come to fruition now," Chaluvarayaswamy told DH. The minister said the KAIC was creating "unnecessary expenditure" because everything related to industries allied with agriculture was being done by his department. 

It is a similar case with the Antharaganga Corporation. "It has just 5-6 officers with no work. The minor irrigation department is doing all the work. Closing this down won't affect the ongoing work," Chaluvarayaswamy said.

Karnataka has 125 state-run public sector enterprises, including six statutory corporations and 119 government companies. Thirteen government companies are inactive - KAIC, the Mysore Tobacco Company, Karnataka Pulpwood Ltd, Karnataka State Veneers Ltd, the Mysore Match Company Ltd, the Mysore Lamp Works, Mysore Cosmetics Ltd, the Mysore Chrome Tanning Company, NGEF, Karnataka Telecom Ltd, the Mysore Acetate & Chemicals Company, Bangalore Suburban Rail Company Ltd and Vijayanagar Steel Ltd.  

According to a recent Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report, the KAIC has a negative net worth of Rs 405.05 crore. The state government has Rs 7.54 crore equity and Rs 69.98 crore in loans in this corporation. The KSMB has a negative net worth of Rs 17.79 crore while the government's equity is Rs 31.45 crore and loans of Rs 22 crore. 

The Finance Department is also pushing the government to close redundant corporations and boards, sources said. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
N Chaluvarayaswamy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Ramalinga Reddy launches first electric bus prototype

Ramalinga Reddy launches first electric bus prototype

Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes

Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes

The fragile world of glass bangles

The fragile world of glass bangles

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

 