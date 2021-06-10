Karnataka Unlock: What's allowed, what's not

Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21. However, some relaxations have been allowed in the rest of the districts.

The lockdown will continue with no new relaxation in Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is high.

Here's a list of activities that will be allowed from June 14 till June 21:

> All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, but garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees.

> Essential and liquor shops will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

> Parks will be allowed to open from 5 am to 10 am.

> Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm.

> Auto and taxis will be allowed with two passengers only.

> Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place.

> Weekend curfew from 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday will be in place.

> There will be no prohibition on inter-district travel

> Construction activities will be allowed to resume.