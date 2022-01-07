Karnataka's Omicron tally at 333 with 107 fresh cases

Karnataka's Omicron tally at 333 with 107 fresh cases

It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 07 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 14:48 ist
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, amid fear of spread of the Omicron variant, at Krantiveer Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka on Friday reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333," Sudhakar tweeted.

Health officials said the infected persons have been isolated. It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
k sudhakar
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 