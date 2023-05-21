KCET: Rain disrupts exam, students get 15 mins extra

KCET: Rain disrupts start of Chemistry paper, students get 15 mins extra

On Sunday, as many as 2,43,728 candidates appeared for the Physics and Chemistry papers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 09:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Students at a few centres in the city got additional time for the Chemistry paper in the afternoon on Day Two of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Sunday, as there were frequent power cuts due to rain. 

The test was scheduled between 2.30 pm and 3.50 pm and it started raining in some parts of Bengaluru at around 2.30 pm, causing a delay in the commencement of the test. 

The examinees got 15 minutes extra at the test centres on 13th and 18th cross roads in Malleswaram. 

On Sunday, as many as 2,43,728 candidates appeared for the Physics and Chemistry papers.

On Monday, the compulsory Kannada test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannada candidates will be held. 

Students said the Physics paper was tough. "It was tough compared to question papers of previous years," said a student.

"The paper was not just tough, it was time-consuming too," another student said. 

The examinees said the Chemistry paper was moderate. "The questions were straight from the textbook and the difficulty level was moderate," said a student. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Exam
KCET
Karnataka Common Entrance Test

