KDA chief upset over health dept's 'English obsession'

KDA chief unhappy over health dept's 'obsession with English'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 04:33 ist
BBMP conducting free Covid-19 tests in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson T S Nagabharana on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the Health and Family Welfare department’s obsession with English language.

Addressing the two-day Kannada Medical Literary conference organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on Saturday, Nagabharana said, “Even during the pandemic times, the department is sticking to its obsession with English in issuing all Covid-19-related circulars, public notices and guidelines in English first. All such communications should be issued in Kannada first as it would reach a large number of people,” the Kannada film-maker, who has carved a niche for himself in parallel cinema, said.

Nagabharana urged Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar to address this issue immediately. “All communications and public notices pertaining to Covid-19 issued in English will not reach the rural population. I request the minister to look into it immediately,” he added.

Also Read | Karnataka govt lying about Covid-19 cases reducing: Siddaramaiah

Nagabharana even stressed about introducing Kannada in medical education. “It is not easy to teach medicine in Kannada or any other regional languages. But, we can have bilingual text books, a medical dictionary in Kannada to attract more and more youngsters from rural areas to study medicine, “ he said.

Third wave of Covid

Dr Giridhar R Babu, epidemiologist, and member of Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19, said that the third wave of Covid-19, which is expected to hit the state, apart from the Under 18 age-group, will affect those who’d not exposed to the virus and the ones who have not been vaccinated will be hit hard.

“Those who have not been vaccinated and ones who have not been infected by the virus in the first and second waves will be more vulnerable to infection in the third wave,” he said.

Speaking at a panel discussion, Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences said, “The high mortality rate due to heart attacks during Covid pandemic is not because of the medication, but because of the delay in seeing the doctors,” explained Dr Manjunath.

Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman, Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19, speaking at one of the sessions on the inaugural day of the conference, stressed on the importance of the Covid appropriate behaviour in keeping the virus at bay.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Kannada
English

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preparedness is our best bet to protect kids from Covid

Preparedness is our best bet to protect kids from Covid

DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of rubble

DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of rubble

Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona

Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona

Did the US plan to nuke China over Taiwan in 1958?

Did the US plan to nuke China over Taiwan in 1958?

Fighting Covid: Rural realities missing

Fighting Covid: Rural realities missing

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 