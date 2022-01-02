Konkani activist Basti Vaman Shenoy passes away

Basti Vaman Shenoy, Konkani activist and founder of World Konkani Centre at Shaktinagar in Mangaluru, passed away due to age-related illness on Sunday. He was 87.

The mortal remains will be kept at World Konkani Centre for public viewing between 9 am and 10 am on Monday. The body will be cremated at his birth place in Bantwal at 12 noon.

Shenoy was involved with the Konkani Bhasha Mandal since 1980. He was made the organising secretary of the Konkani jatha movement for mobilising people for Konkani Academy. In 1993, he became the president of Konkani Bhasha Mandal-Karnataka. He had played a vital role in pressuring the government for the setting up of Konkani Academy.

Shenoy organised the first World Konkani convention in Mangaluru in 1995. He was honoured with ‘Vishwa Konkani Sardar’ title. The convention gave a mandate to establish the World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru, for the preservation and promotion of Konkani language, art and culture.

In 1997, Shenoy became the president of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy and served for two terms till 2001. He initiated efforts to introduce Konkani in schools as the optional third language.

The World Konkani Kendra was inaugurated in 2009 which consists of a library, a museum and convention facilities such as board room, seminar hall and auditorium. Karnataka government had conferred Rajyotsava award on Shenoy in 2010.

