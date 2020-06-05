KSTDC to resume tours on June 10

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (KSTDC) will operate tours in different parts of Karnataka from June 10.

The government agency will operate four tours - South Canara Temple Tour, sight-seeing in Bengaluru and Mysuru, nature splendor (Bengaluru-Madikeri-Nagarahole-Bengaluru), and temple tour of Hassan district - from next Wednesday.

According to a release by Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC, several safety regulations will be adopted while ferrying tourists to these locations. Among the measures include, complete sanitisation of tourist vehicles, mandatory gloves, masks, sanitisers and thermal screening for guides, drivers and cleaners of the bus, 50% occupancy in vehicles to ensure social distancing norms and others.

People suffering from illness or above 65 years of age will not be allowed to take the tour, the release read, adding that all buses will be non-AC.

These tours will be operated under the first phase of service resumption by KSTDC, with more tours expected to be added in the coming days.

On Thursday, the state government had permitted safaris, trekking and jungle resorts from June 8.