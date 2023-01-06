K'taka govt committed to development of Kannada: Bommai

K'taka govt committed to give legal status for development of Kannada: Bommai

The Chief Minister was apparently referring to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022

PTI
PTI, Haveri,
  • Jan 06 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 22:40 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the State government is committed to give a legal status for the comprehensive development of Kannada language.

The Chief Minister was apparently referring to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly in September last year for providing reservation to Kannadigas in higher education, linking incentives to industries with jobs for locals among other measures aimed at giving primacy to the language.

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar tabled the Bill which will ensure extensive use and propagation of Kannada language. The Chief Minister said that his government wants to give 80 per cent priority for the Kannadigas in industries, special funds for the border areas development, and protecting interests of Kannadigas living within the border and across the border.

Speaking after inaugurating the 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana here, he said Kannada is an ancient language. "Our government will give legal status soon for comprehensive development of Kannada. Kannada has the best culture, heritage, and history and that is the core strength of our language. The Kannada literary world has given life filled with emotions and meaning," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister underlined that literature played an important role in the culture and it needs to be identified and promoted. "The Kannada language must spread across the country and ensure that it grows everywhere. This is the main aim of the Kannada meet," Bommai said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
haveri
Culture
basavaraj bommai
Kannada

What's Brewing

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 