Leveraging tech, renewable energy for cheaper tariffs in future: K J George

Amid the backlash from the citizens over the increase in power tariff, the Energy Department is mulling formulating a new policy that aims to bring down the power supply charges.

Energy Minister K J George said that that policy will explore the use of modern technology and renewable energy to bring down the cost of production and supply.

“We have held discussions with the industries and all stakeholders to formulate a new policy. It will help us understand how we can put solar, wind, and hydel power to better use and eventually bring down power tariff,” he said.

He added that Green Hydrogen is the latest development in the field and the policy will also explore the possibilities of using it.

The department is also looking at increasing the solar power generation capacity by expanding the existing facilities.

“Farmers close to the Pavagada solar park have shown interest in providing additional land for lease. We are mulling on expanding the park. We also want to set up solar power generators close to our power substations because that will help meet the power needs. The policy will look into all these aspects,” George said.

“If industries move towards the use of solar power, it will help reduce transmission cost and benefit both the department and the users. Hence, we are in talks with the industries,” he added.

That apart, the department is focussing on implementing the pumped storage project at Sharavathi and other energy-storage facilities, since renewable energy is intermittent and cannot be generated as per the need.

“We will also consult experts in the field while preparing the policy. The policy will be presented before the Cabinet,” George said.