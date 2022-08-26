Licence for cigarette sales: Shop owners protest

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj (Byrathi) said the state government will introduce a law that would require petty shops to procure a licence to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Petty shopkeepers under the Karnataka State Retail Beedi-Cigarette Merchants Association held protests in different parts of the state against the government's plan on Friday.

The government is expected to notify the Karnataka Municipalities (regulations and inspection of places used for sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products) bylaws. The draft of the bylaws were out in January last year. The bylaws will ensure licenses for sale of tobacco products, failing which petty shops will not be allowed to sell them.

Once the bylaws are given effect to, shop owners will have to get licenses and renew them annually.

According to the minister, the renewal fee will be minimal without burdening the petty shopkeepers. The government is introducing these bylaws to prevent petty shops from selling cigarettes and other tobacco products near schools, colleges and residential areas. Also, the bylaws will help curb smoking in public places, he said.

The Association, however, feels that the licensing system will make it difficult for them to sustain their business. The shopkeepers are subject to daily harassment by enforcement officials. This measure will only increase it, the Association alleged.