Lokayukta halts probe

The Karnataka Lokayukta has stopped the investigation of cases till March 31 as a preventive measure.

The decision was arrived at a meeting of the Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta and additional director general of police on Monday. The registrar of Lokayukta, in a note to officers stated officers to adjourn the examination of witnesses and personal hearings in respect of the cases, till March 31. The cases so adjourned can be posted for hearing after May 15 in order of seniority, the note said.