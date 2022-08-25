Madrasa students feel inferior, lack confidence: Minister

Karnataka School Education & Literacy Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday quoted an internal survey to say that madrasa students feel "inferior" and lack confidence.

Speaking at a news conference, Nagesh said this was revealed in a survey.

"We did a survey amid concerns that madrasa students are dropping out of formal schools. We were worried about the increase in the dropout rate," Nagesh said.

According to the minister, the survey revealed that a majority of children studying at madrasas lacked confidence in formal schooling as they were not taught subjects like mathematics and science.

"Children lack knowledge in other subjects, which makes them feel inferior when it comes to rubbing shoulders with others in their age group at formal schools. This was also highlighted by some of the Muslim parents and we have received complaints, too," Nagesh said.

Nagesh said this was one of the main reasons for the government to seek a report on the nature of education being imparted at madrasas. On Wednesday, Nagesh gave his officials 15 days to visit every single madrasa for a review.

"Parents feel that the quality of education at madrasas needs to be improved. And, it is our responsibility to ensure quality education, which is the right of every child. We will wait for the report from our officials. The report will be discussed with experts," Nagesh said.

Also read: NEP in Karnataka schools from November, pilot in 20K anganwadis

The government is also planning to constitute a board to monitor madrasas. There are 900 madrasas in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Nagesh said that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be applicable to all forms of schools, including madrasas.

CM defends madrasa review

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended his minister BC Nagesh's decision to order a review of all madrasas in the state. "[Nagesh] had called for a meeting to discuss this. There was a demand from madrasas themselves for better quality and improvemet," Bommai said.